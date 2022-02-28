Deback, James “Jim” M. age 79 of Coloma
James M. Deback, “Jim” age 79, of Coloma, Wisconsin passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Tomah Nursing and Rehab.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Jim was born on January 3, 1943, in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Daniel and Eleanor (Sieman) Deback.
He married Mary S. Rehm on February 19, 1966, in Kansasville, Wisconsin. He worked at JI Case in Racine for over 32 years as a machinist until he retired in 1994.
Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling & taking trips with Mary, going to the casino, building things, working on cars, trucks & tractors, and socializing. He especially loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of AA for over 42 years and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Daniel & Eleanor, two sisters: Jane & Harriett, and one brother: Raymond.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years: Mary, son: Mike (Janice), daughter: Terri (Todd), stepson: Paul, four granddaughters: Sierra, Summer, Autumn & Noel, two brothers: Dan (Elizabeth) & John; one sister: Naomi, two sisters-in-law: Betty (David) & Doreen (Howard), two brothers-in-law: Ken (Linda) & Ray, nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
