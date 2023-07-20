Death of Wisconsin inmate serving life sentence for husband's killing being investigated as homicide
Central Wisconsin police say the death of a state prison inmate who was serving a life sentence for her husband’s slaying is being investigated as a homicide. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says guards found 68-year-old Cindy Schulz-Juedes unresponsive Wednesday…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Royall Senior League Wins Vacationland Conference Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM
Woman dies in crash on U.S. 41 in town of Little Suamico
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM
The crash occurred when an SUV rear-ended a car that had stopped on U.S. 41 due to merging traffic in a construction zone.
OSHA proposes nearly $300K in fines after a worker was burned at Sanimax rendering plant...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM
OSHA found workers were exposed to multiple hazards and issued 10 citations.
Possible U.S. Senate candidate can't explain spotty voting record, positions on gun...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM
Franklin businessman Scott Mayer is seriously thinking about taking on U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin but struggled to answer basic political questions
Police investigating prison death of woman convicted of 2006 murder of her husband in...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM
Cindy Schulz-Juedes was sentenced June 8, 2022, to life in prison for the death of her husband Kenneth Juedes in 2006.
Evers' Year of Mental Health initiated important conversations. Investing in strategies...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM
State budget didn't fully reflect 'The Year of Mental Health' but mental health stakeholders across the state focused on wins and future budgets.
Gov. Tony Evers signs sweeping phonics-based reading bill into law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM
The legislative overhaul will change how Wisconsin's youngest elementary school students learn to read.
Gov. Evers boosted school funding for 400 years. Why some school leaders aren't impressed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM
One school board member called the veto a 'stunt' that still leaves school districts behind inflation.
The Great Lakes were named the first freshwater 'Hope Spot,' here's why that matters
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The Great Lakes were designated a 'Hope Spot,' alongside places like the Galápagos Islands and Atolls of the Maldives. Here's why that matters.
