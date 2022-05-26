Dean Knudson's resignation from the Wisconsin Elections Commission came after Ron Johnson said he had lost support from GOP
Dean Knudson said he had been effectively excommunicated from the Republican Party because he refused to dispute President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election over Donald Trump.
Marquette Poll shows abortion rights will be a major factor in the mid-term elections
by Raymond Neupert on May 26, 2022 at 8:37 PM
Abortion rights will be a major factor in this year’s mid-term elections. Poll director Charles Franklin says very few respondents are not engaged with the issue. “54% say they would support the candidate who favors keeping […]
Packers will play New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 in their lone preseason game at Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM
Packers will play the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 in their lone preseason game at Lambeau Field.
Packers report 85% of tickets sold for Bayern-Man City match on July 23 at Lambeau Field...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2022 at 7:12 PM
Primary and secondary market tickets are available for the July 23 match between Europe's leading soccer clubs.
GOP governor candidate Tim Michels reverses course and now says he wants to eliminate the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM
Tim Michels now says he wants to dissolve the Wisconsin Elections Commission but he doesn't make clear who he wants to run elections.
Kiel Middle School receives third bomb threat tied to sexual harassment investigation,...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 26, 2022 at 5:16 PM
Kiel police responded Thursday to the third bomb threat this week targeting a school because of an ongoing student harassment investigation.
Sen. Ron Johnson uses tax dollars to travel between Florida family home and the U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM
Federal records show that Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has been reimbursed for 19 flights from Fort Myers, Florida, to Washington, D.C.
Biden's low ratings aren't helping Tony Evers. But the governor is holding his own, for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM
Joe Biden's negative ratings are a headache for Tony Evers in 2022, just as Donald Trump's negative ratings were a headache for Scott Walker in 2018.
In 2003, Wisconsin was the epicenter of a monkeypox outbreak. The latest cases shouldn't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Unlike the current outbreak, the one in 2003 included no confirmed cases of humans spreading the disease to other humans.
