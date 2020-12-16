Deadly Fire Under Investigation in Marquette County Town of Harris

Investigators in Marquette County are trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in the Town of Harris. Crews found the home completely engulfed in flames Monday night. Firefighters later discovered 85-year-old Eugene Haumann inside the burned out house. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping local authorities find out what started the fire that destroyed the home.

