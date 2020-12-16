Deadly Fire Under Investigation in Marquette County Town of Harris
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Investigators in Marquette County are trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in the Town of Harris. Crews found the home completely engulfed in flames Monday night. Firefighters later discovered 85-year-old Eugene Haumann inside the burned out house. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping local authorities find out what started the fire that destroyed the home.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Oneida homeless shelter to open by spring, will serve up to 14 families
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 10:47 PM
The Oneida Nation and Wise Women Gathering Place, a group of matriarchal elders, are teaming up to start a homeless shelter on Green Bay's west side.
-
High-scoring Green Bay Packers team, Sargento to provide over $100,000 for hunger relief
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM
Sargento Foods donates $2,000 to food pantries for every Packers' touchdown.
-
State health secretary says full hospitals may have prompted some residents to change...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2020 at 10:33 PM
DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said she is hopeful the steady decline in new COVID-19 cases since mid-November will continue.
-
First COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Green Bay for Prevea Health and HSHS health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 10:17 PM
The Pfizer vaccine was administered to employees at Prevea Health, St. Vincent, St. Mary's hospitals Wednesday morning.
-
Juneau County Announced 22 New COVID19 Cases and New Location for Free Testing
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM
-
A Notre Dame Academy graduate alleged abuse by priests, then died by suicide. Over 400...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 9:44 PM
Graduates of high schools affiliated with Notre Dame Academy have asked leaders to investigate Nate Lindstrom's sex abuse allegations.
-
Bank of Mauston/Mauston Key Club Help Raise Nearly $28,000 for Mauston Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2020 at 8:51 PM
-
Judge Rules Dells Man Charged In Michigan Terror Plot Should Be Extradited
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM
-
Deadly Fire Under Investigation in Marquette County Town of Harris
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.