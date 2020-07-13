Deadline to file 2019 income taxes is July 15th

The deadline to file your 2019 taxes is Wednesday the 15th, and the state revenue department is hoping to give people a hand this year. Secretary of Revenue Peter Barca says that the majority of Wisconsinites will be getting a tax refund this year. “The average refund this year is 730 dollars, so if you have […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.