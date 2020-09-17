Deadline For Absentee Ballots Being Mailed To Voters Is Today

The deadline is Thursday for local election officials to mail absentee ballots to voters who have asked for one. Almost two thousand election clerks were waiting for the Monday decision made by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to exclude Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins. The court had told those clerks not to mail any ballots until the decision was made. State law requires them to be on the way by Thursday.

