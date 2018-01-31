Dead German shepherd, frozen pit bull found at Rhinelander home

RHINELANDER (WAOW) – Police found an "extremely emaciated" dead German shepherd and a pit bull frozen in a pet crate after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend told her that her dogs had died, according to a criminal complaint.

