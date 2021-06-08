De Pere High School holds 2021 graduation
A graduation ceremony for De Pere High School’s Class of 2021 was held on June 7, 2021.
Bucks blownout by Brooklyn
by mpilch@learfield.com on June 8, 2021 at 6:08 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks never got into a rhythm Monday night and dropped game two of their second round playoff series to the Brooklyn Nets 125-86. Brooklyn leads the series two games to none. Nets star Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three […]
Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame reschedule Lambeau Field game for 2026
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2021 at 10:39 PM
Wisconsin-Notre Dame game, postponed in 2020 because of coronavirus has been rescheduled.
Lambeau to host Wisconsin-Notre Dame game in 2026
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2021 at 10:20 PM
Lambeau Field will host a Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame football game in 2026, after the 2020 game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 2.5 million Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2021 at 10:04 PM
And more than 2.8 million Wisconsin residents have at least one dose of the vaccine, according to state data.
Judge bars defense from bringing up possible third suspect in 1976 double murder in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2021 at 9:56 PM
The trial of Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is set to start next month.
With COVID-19 infections falling, Department of Corrections resumes in-person visitations
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2021 at 9:48 PM
Visitations will begin with precautions in place, including masking and COVID-19 screenings for visitors.
Lawsuit alleges sex discrimination and harassment at Oshkosh plastics company started by...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2021 at 9:42 PM
A woman's lawsuit against Pacur, Inc., describes outrageous sex discrimination and harassment.
Green Bay man charged with killing man found shot to death in Oconto County in February
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2021 at 9:31 PM
The defendant was arrested on numerous drug charges last month.
