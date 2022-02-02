De Pere couple among 4 northeastern Wisconsin residents indicted on federal wire fraud charges in Summit Contracting case
De Pere resident Chad Schampers also faces separate indictments alleging he used federal “Paycheck Protection Program” loan money to purchase a home.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Dezman Ellis sentenced to 40 years in prison for Fox River Mall shooting
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 2, 2022 at 12:58 AM
Dezman Ellis, 18, was charged in the shooting on Jan. 31, 2021, inside the Fox River Mal, which led to the death of Jovanni Frausto,19, from Neenah.
-
Pulaski School Board candidates share their views on how to improve the district ahead of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 12:50 AM
Three candidates are running for the open position in Zone 1, which represents Pulaski. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 5 election.
-
New Door County Boys & Girls Club CEO Eric Blumreich dies unexpectedly
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 12:35 AM
Former St. Norbert College employee Eric Blumreich stepped into his role leading the Boys & Girls Club of Door County on Jan. 4.
-
De Pere couple among 4 northeastern Wisconsin residents indicted on federal wire fraud...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2022 at 11:12 PM
De Pere resident Chad Schampers also faces separate indictments alleging he used federal "Paycheck Protection Program" loan money to purchase a home.
-
State Senator Janet Bewley won’t seek reelection
by Bob Hague on February 1, 2022 at 10:32 PM
Another change in Democratic leadership in the Wisconsin Legislature. State Senator Janet Bewley (D-Mason) announced on Tuesday that she won’t seek reelection this November in her northwestern Wisconsin district. Bewley served four years in […]
-
Green Bay City Council primary preview: District 6 candidates share qualifications, views
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2022 at 10:27 PM
District 6 is bracketed by two bodies of water, the Fox River and the bay, and extends along University Avenue.
-
Green Bay City Council primary preview: District 4 candidates share qualifications, views
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2022 at 8:02 PM
Green Bay City Council will feature three primaries scheduled for Feb. 15. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 5 election.
-
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry pours in $1.55 million more into race, while...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2022 at 7:49 PM
Democrats in a crowded primary field are increasingly eager to show they have the fundraising muscle for the lengthy and expensive campaign.
-
Mauston High School Student Recognized as 2022 Senate Scholar
by WRJC WebMaster on February 1, 2022 at 7:47 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.