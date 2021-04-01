De Pere city employee dies in work-related industrial accident; police investigating
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The employee was injured on the job and died. De Pere police are investigating the incident as an industrial accident.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Green Bay City Council passes another mask mandate in wake of state Supreme Court decision
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 1, 2021 at 11:19 PM
Proponents said it will give people more time to get vaccinated after all Wisconsin residents 16 and older become eligible for a shot next week.
-
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate. Now...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 1, 2021 at 11:10 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court eliminated the state mask mandate and blocked Gov. Evers from extending it. Local mandates kick in now.
-
Wisconsin soon will start losing $50 million per month in federal food aid without new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2021 at 11:07 PM
People who receive food assistance are being used as a political football, said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee.
-
Could we need a 'vaccine passport' to attend a ball game or concert? Wisconsin GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2021 at 10:35 PM
No proposals to create a vaccine passport in Wisconsin have been made, but two lawmakers are proposing legislation to pre-empt such a program
-
He loves me not? Manitowoc woman who lost $10K in online romance scam shares story on Dr....
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on April 1, 2021 at 9:52 PM
Mindy Fickett feels bad for her mom, Karen Stebane, who thought she had found true love from a scammer who took $10K and then disappeared.
-
Group threatens lawsuit because ministers are kept from visiting prisons over COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2021 at 9:38 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections in March 2020 barred visits from clergy to limit the spread of the coronavirus and that ban remains in place.
-
De Pere city employee dies in work-related industrial accident; police investigating
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 1, 2021 at 8:49 PM
The employee was injured on the job and died. De Pere police are investigating the incident as an industrial accident.
-
Fitzgerald, Tiffany ask Senate committee to reject Biden nomination of former Evers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM
U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany are asking a Senate committee to reject Andrea Palm's nomination by President Joe Biden to be deputy secretary of Health and Human Services.
-
Wisconsin won't get noisy Brood X cicadas this summer, but 2024 will be another story
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM
The large, noisy, flying insects spend almost two decades in the ground before they emerge all at once for several weeks to mate and lay their eggs.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.