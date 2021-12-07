De Pere care facility resident sexually assaulted another, lawsuit says, and staff failed to notify victim's family and police
An attorney, representing a woman with Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s, describes the facility’s management of the event as “inexplicable.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
De Pere care facility resident sexually assaulted another, lawsuit says, and staff failed...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2021 at 11:29 PM
An attorney, representing a woman with Down syndrome and Alzheimer's, describes the facility's management of the event as "inexplicable."
-
Howard woman sentenced to 15 years' prison in child neglect death of her 5-year-old son...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2021 at 10:50 PM
Sagal Hussein, 26, in October pleaded no contest to child neglect resulting in death and hiding the corpse of a child, both felonies.
-
De Pere looks to community to learn about priorities for developing west downtown
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2021 at 9:09 PM
Community leaders envision "one downtown" where the west side gets as much development attention as the east.
-
Statement from Royall Schools on Threat Made
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2021 at 8:43 PM
-
Conservative group finds no signs of widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin but urges...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2021 at 8:23 PM
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty contended officials did not closely follow all voting laws and called for changes to election procedures.
-
Bice: Staffer for Michael Gableman's election review dabbles in racist tropes and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2021 at 7:08 PM
Staffer Ron Heuer — who is on Gableman's taxpayer-funded payroll — has flirted with racist tropes in his social media posts.
-
A Threat Deemed to be Not Viable Directed at Royall Schools
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM
-
Vehicle v Buggy Accident in Wilton Leads to Serious Injuries
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM
-
Wisconsin Gas Prices Dropping
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.