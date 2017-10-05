De Pere businessman Ron Van Den Heuvel will plead guilty to bank fraud
De Pere businessman Ron Van Den Heuvel has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to working with a banker and his wife to defraud Horicon Bank.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
