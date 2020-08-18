DCRC to Hold Annual Meeting Virtually From Madison
The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council will hold its 2020 annual meeting online from Madison, Wisconsin this fall.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Michelle Obama's impassioned speech ends a virtual DNC in which Milwaukee fades to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2020 at 11:26 AM
Democrats refashioned the event into a television and live-streaming event that brought together moderates, liberals and disaffected Republicans.
Youth Sought to Showcase 'Livestock Lessons' During 2020
on August 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM
Livestock Lessons 2020 is a new animal science experience for Wisconsin youth this year, where participants will have the opportunity to deliver an oral video presentation on an animal science topic of their choice or a written Public Service […]
Cover Crop Field Day Planned in Barron County
on August 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM
The public is invited to a field day sponsored by the Farmers of the Barron County Watersheds, a local farmer-led watershed council.
Wisconsin Crop Conditions Continue to be I-D-E-A-L
on August 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM
It can be said that farmers in the Badger State are seeing their best stretch of good growing conditions in years.
USDA to Survey Local Small Grains Acreage, Production
on August 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM
The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service will soon be contacting producers for its County Agricultural Production Survey.
'I won't forget you': Trump rallies Wisconsin crowd with Oshkosh event targeting Biden...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2020 at 3:16 AM
Hundreds gathered at an Oshkosh airfield at a rally for President Donald Trump on the first day of mostly virtual DNC, anchored in Milwaukee.
Trump in Oshkosh: ‘ the only way we’re gonna lose this election is if the election is...
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2020 at 2:38 AM
Once again, President Donald Trump questions the validity of the November election. Trump did it during his campaign stop Monday in Oshkosh. “Get out and vote. Do those beautiful absentee ballots, or just make sure your vote gets counted. Make […]
Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2020 at 2:28 AM
There were no new COVID-19 deaths to report Monday in Wisconsin – but there are concerning trends. The Department of Health Services reported 455 positive cases out of 5,507 tests processed over the prior 24 hours. We are happy to report no […]
