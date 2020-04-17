DCHA Webinar Focuses on Adding Value to Heifers
The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association will hold its next educational webinar on May 5, which is titled ‘A New Way of Thinking: Added Value for Your Heifers & Your Operation.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Green Bay coronavirus update: Garage sales banned during 'Safer at Home;' Baldwin calls...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2020 at 1:39 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Green Bay and the surrounding area.
Wisconsin officials say labs can run 7,500-plus coronavirus tests each day. So why are...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 17, 2020 at 12:41 PM
Last Friday, for example, just under 2,000 tests were conducted despite a daily lab capacity of nearly 4,000 across the state.
UW-Oshkosh graduate's future up in the air after overseas study program derailed by...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 17, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Maxwell Honzik, a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh graduate, had to cut short his college work-study program in Germany due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WCMA's Championship Cheese Auction to be Held Online
on April 17, 2020 at 11:12 AM
The cancellation of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association's 2020 CheeseExpo this month doesn't mean the group's Championship Cheese Auction is off.
Patrick Cudahy Meat Plant Partially Closes for 2 Weeks
on April 17, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Smithfield Foods has announced the temporary partial closing of two of its meat processing plants, including the Patrick Cudahy facility near Milwaukee.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Begins Search for Next CAO
on April 17, 2020 at 11:12 AM
The state's largest farm organization has began the process of looking for a new chief administrative officer after the recent departure of Dale Beaty.
WPA Offering Live Virtual Tour of Wolf Family Pig Farm
on April 17, 2020 at 11:12 AM
It today's culture of consumer awareness about food production, the Wisconsin Pork Association is offering an opportunity for the public to learn more about how pigs are raised.
Ho-Chunk Nation gets federal approval to build casino in Beloit, now needs Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2020 at 2:00 AM
The Ho-Chunk Nation has gotten federal approval to build a casino in Beloit and now must get permission from Gov. Tony Evers.
