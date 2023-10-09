Day, Patricia M. Age 64 of Mauston
Patricia M. (Norton) Day passed away on October 7,2023 at home. Pat was born in Hillsboro, WI on July 9, 1959 to Arthur Roy Norton and Katherine L. McDonald. She was united in marriage to Charles Day on May 4, 1996 in Mauston, WI.
Pat worked at Kmart for many years and then went to work driving the Mauston school bus for 17 years.
Pat leaves behind her husband Charlie, her dog tiny and special grandsons T.J. and Jacob who lived with her and helped to care for her in her final year. She is further survived by 3 step-sons, Danny (Char), Brian Melissa) and Todd Day all of Mauston and 2 brothers Arthur Jr and Tom of Illinois and a sister Debra(Larry) McDonald of New Lisbon, WI., 7 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and brother Chester.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Colonial Manor, 208 W. Monroe St. Mauston, WI on October 21, 2023 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. A lunch will follow the service.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
Day, Patricia M. Age 64 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM
-
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 8
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM
-
DOJ investigating two fatal weekend shootings by police in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM
The Division of Criminal Investigation in the Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating two fatal weekend shootings by Wisconsin police officers. Both of the men killed were armed with unspecified “bladed weapons.” Police in Rice […]
-
Protasiewicz won’t recuse as SCOWIS to hear redistricting challenge
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a challenge to legislative district maps. And the court’s newest member, liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz will not recuse herself from lawsuits challenging the maps. That’s something Republican […]
-
Wisconsin’s congressional delegation united behind Israel
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM
There was bipartisan support over the weekend for Israel from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation. House Democrats Gwenn Moore and Mark Pocan issued statements condemning the attacks against Israel by Hamas. Pocan asked for humane restraint […]
-
Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM
Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. In 2019 Governor Tony Evers signed an Executive Order setting aside the first Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized tribal nations. This […]
-
Fair Beef Community Give Away in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM
-
Juneau County Jail Roster 10-9
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2023 at 1:43 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.