Day, Patricia M. Age 64 of Mauston

Patricia M. (Norton) Day passed away on October 7,2023 at home. Pat was born in Hillsboro, WI on July 9, 1959 to Arthur Roy Norton and Katherine L. McDonald. She was united in marriage to Charles Day on May 4, 1996 in Mauston, WI.

Pat worked at Kmart for many years and then went to work driving the Mauston school bus for 17 years.

Pat leaves behind her husband Charlie, her dog tiny and special grandsons T.J. and Jacob who lived with her and helped to care for her in her final year. She is further survived by 3 step-sons, Danny (Char), Brian Melissa) and Todd Day all of Mauston and 2 brothers Arthur Jr and Tom of Illinois and a sister Debra(Larry) McDonald of New Lisbon, WI., 7 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and brother Chester.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Colonial Manor, 208 W. Monroe St. Mauston, WI on October 21, 2023 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. A lunch will follow the service.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







