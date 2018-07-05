Day, Georgia Belle La Lonnie, age 72 of Adams

Georgia Belle La Lonnie Day, age 72, of Adams, Wisconsin died Monday, July 2, 2018 at her home.

A celebration of life will be held in Nebraska with details forthcoming.

Georgia was born February 23, 1946 in Belleville, Kansas to Ervin and Altina (Comstock) Scheil. She married John Frederick Day on March 06, 1971 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Georgia enjoyed bird watching, photography, watching documentaries, rock collecting, drawing and going to the casino.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Altina Scheil.

Survivors include her husband, John Day of Adams, WI; daughter, Eve Day of Sparta, WI; son, Brian Day of Elmhurst, IL; and two grandchildren.

