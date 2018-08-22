Davis suspended by Badgers

Wisconsin Badger sophomore wide receiver Danny Davis has been suspended for the first two games of the 2018 football season. The suspension, which was announced by coach Paul Chryst on Wednesday, is for his connection to sexual assault charges against teammate Quintez Cephus. Davis’ suspension comes a day after UW officials postponed Chryst’s media availability […]

Source: WRN.com

