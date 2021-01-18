Davis (McDonald), Norma Annice Age 84 of Friendship

Norma Annice (McDonald) Davis of Friendship, Wisconsin, affectionately known to family and close friends as “Gomer”, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was 84 years old.

Gomer was born in Russellville, Alabama on October 16, 1936 to Clarence and Annie McDonald, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were sisters Barbara and Marie, and brothers David and Harold. She is survived by her brother Steve McDonald, who lives in Ocala, Florida.

She married Lemmie Eugene Davis on June 30, 1956, and is survived by her children Lugenia (New York), Duncan (Washington State), and Anthony of Waukesha, Wisconsin, who was with her when she passed. Also, grandchildren are Jamie, Samantha, Ryan, Trey, Alicia, and Erin, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She loved to sew and made homemade quilts, which many family members and friends still have and cherish. She enjoyed reading and working puzzles and was an avid fan of soap operas, which she often recorded.

Services are to be held in Georgia, where she will be placed by her husband per her wishes.

Source: WRJC.com







