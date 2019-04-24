David Craig – State Sen. Craig hits and misses when taking aim at Wisconsin governor's budget

The Truth-o-Meter says: Half-True | State Sen. Craig hits and misses when taking aim at Wisconsin governor’s budget



In his proposed 2019-’21 budget, Gov. Tony Evers has increased spending for roads and infrastructure, as well as special education, and included raises for state employees, among other changes. In all, the budget tallies some $83.5 billion. But does it increase taxes and create a deficit? State Sen. David Craig (R-Town of Vernon) thinks so. "Gov. Evers’ proposed budget has massive tax and fee increases, yet he spends even more on his way to a nearly $2 billion deficit," Craig said via Twitter on April 2, 2019. Is Craig right? Yes and no. More on the budget We reached …

Source: Politifacts.com





