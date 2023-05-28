Davenport officials: No deaths confirmed, no known people trapped in Iowa building collapse

Authorities say there are no known fatalities after an apartment building partially collapsed in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport. Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said workers searched for survivors throughout the night and rescued one person from the six-story building.…

