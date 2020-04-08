Daughter's boyfriend charged in killings of Madison doctor, husband at UW Arboretum
An 18-year-old man was charged in the killings of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- Republicans seeking broad authority to cut aid to schools and state programs as part of co...1 hour ago
- DNR investigating another poisoning death of dog in Northwoods1 hour ago
- Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, who died of COVID-19 complications, had strong tie...2 hours ago
- Juneau County COVID 19 Updates2 hours ago
- Necedah National Wildlife Refuge 2020 Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp Contest4 hours ago
- Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign4 hours ago
- Long lines and ‘social distancing’ set election tone Tuesday5 hours ago
- Stephenson: Reducing Milk Supply is Solution to Dairy Glut Issue10 hours ago
- DATCP’s Wisconsin Farm Center Available to Help10 hours ago
- NASS to Re-Survey Farmers with Previously Unharvested Crops10 hours ago
- Marquette’s Howard falls short of Wooden Award16 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 7, 20201 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.