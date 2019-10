Date will be changed for 7th CD special election

The date of a special election in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District will be changed. Federal law requires military and overseas voters be able to get their absentee ballots at least 45 days before any election – including a primary – for federal office. That means the schedule Evers set last week, with a December […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.