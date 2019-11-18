DATCP: Wisconsin Lost 683 More Dairy Farms in 2018

The number of dairy farms in Wisconsin continues to decline. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports the state lost 638 dairy farms last year. Democrats point to a report released this week indicating America’s Dairyland has lost more than 18-hundred dairy farms since President Trump took office. But the state data show the downward trend has been going on under the last three administrations. There were 15-thousand-904 dairy farms in 2004 and as of October 2019 — only seven-thousand-476 remain in Wisconsin. Declining milk prices, wet weather, smaller herds, tariffs and the trade war are all blamed. Farmers hope passage of the U-S-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement will help the dairy industry.

Source: WRJC.com





