DATCP seeks public help tracking invasive spotted lanternfly

State Ag officials are seeking the public’s help in tracking a new invasive species threat. Adult spotted lanternflies are active and laying egg masses in September and October. While it has not yet been found in Wisconsin, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is asking for help to monitor for the pest […] Source: WRN.com







