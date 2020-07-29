DATCP Issues Guidance on Chinese Seed Packages
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture has been notified that some Wisconsin residents have received unsolicited packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Farm Bureau's PAC Backs Ballweg for State Senate
on July 29, 2020 at 11:14 AM
The political action arm of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is endorsing Rep.
WCMA Calls Off 2020 Golf Outing, Trap Shoot
on July 29, 2020 at 11:14 AM
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association announced the cancellation of its annual Golf Outing and Trap Shoot event.
Agencies Release Report on Wisconsin Farm Fatalities
on July 29, 2020 at 11:14 AM
A new study has shed some light on the various causes and frequency of deaths that occur on Wisconsin farms in recent years.
On-the-Farm Twilight Meetings Planned for August
on July 29, 2020 at 11:14 AM
The Wisconsin Counties Association, Wisconsin Towns Association and the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin are partnering up once again to sponsor on-farm Agriculture Community Engagement Twilight Meetings next month.
Packers WR Funchess opts out of 2020 season
by Bill Scott on July 29, 2020 at 12:01 AM
The Green Bay Packers decided not to dive into the wide receiver position during the NFL Draft. Instead they signed veteran free agent Devin Funchess to provide some depth to the position. But that option is now on the backburner after […]
Closing time: C Street bar, Proof, national chains among Green Bay-area businesses...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2020 at 11:33 PM
C Street was put up for sale roughly two months after it reopened for business. It joins a growing list of Green Bay area businesses closing for a variety of reasons.
Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: 5.3% positive test rate and 14 additional deaths
by bhague@wrn.com on July 28, 2020 at 10:27 PM
Wisconsin’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 50-thousand, as the virus continues to claim lives. The Department of Health Services reported 762 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, out of 14,424 test results. That’s a rate of 5.3 […]
Kewaunee County records second death from COVID-19 complications
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 28, 2020 at 10:03 PM
The person who died was between 50 and 65 years old. The only other COVID-19 death in the county happened April 13.
