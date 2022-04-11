DATCP confirms two additional cases of bird flu

Two more cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Wisconsin. They’re the third and fourth confirmed outbreaks in the state. On Friday, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza at a non-commercial farm with about 200 turkeys and ducks south of Milwaukee. Those birds have already been […] Source: WRN.com







