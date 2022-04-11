DATCP confirms two additional cases of bird flu
Two more cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Wisconsin. They’re the third and fourth confirmed outbreaks in the state. On Friday, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza at a non-commercial farm with about 200 turkeys and ducks south of Milwaukee. Those birds have already been […] Source: WRN.com
-
NWTC to offer two-year transfer program to UW-Green Bay. Application period is open now.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 11, 2022 at 7:29 PM
Students will be able to get an associate's degree at NWTC and transfer to UW-Green Bay with a junior status for a bachelor's degree.
-
A man asleep at the wheel of an SUV leads to what Hobart-Lawrence police call the largest...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM
Hobart-Lawrence police seized meth, cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, marijuana, heroin, paraphernalia and prescription meds. Police also seized handguns, SUV.
-
Ron Johnson says his Oshkosh firm and many others benefited from 2017 business tax cut he...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM
During a meeting with GOP supporters, Johnson defends provision, says 'when you give tax relief to everybody, everybody benefits.'
-
Important Events At Reedsburg Area Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2022 at 5:07 PM
-
Why a state task force worries a northern Wisconsin oil pipeline project could bring sex...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM
4 workers on a pipeline in Minnesota were arrested in a sex sting last summer. Advocates in Wisconsin worry a project here could bring similar crimes.
-
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2022 at 3:26 PM
-
Royall Goes 2-0 in Home Baseball Triangular
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM
-
New Lisbon Boys Win Home Track Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.