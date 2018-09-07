DATCP: 20-somethings scammed out of more money than older people
College-age students who reporter scams in 2017 lost significantly more money than older consumers.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Police logs: Caller reports pig in road1 hour ago
- Judge: Evidence was not withheld from Avery’s trial defense2 hours ago
- Governor Walker’s Administration Coordinating with Wisconsin Communities in Response to ...2 hours ago
- Judge denies Steven Avery's motion seeking a new trial, finds state did not withhold ...3 hours ago
- Other Area Prep Scores from Thursday September 6th4 hours ago
- Scenic Bluff Sports Scores from Thursday September 6th4 hours ago
- Beautiful, but deadly: Tips for safer kayaking on Lake Superior4 hours ago
- US hiring picked up in August as pay surged most in 9 years5 hours ago
- Teachers battle student distractions5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Producers Encouraged to Document Flood Losses5 hours ago
- Wisconsin FFA Members Named National Proficiency Finalists5 hours ago
- Groundwater Field Day Slated for Sept. 13 in Barron5 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.