Dassey legal team requests clemency

The legal team for convicted killer Brendan Dassey is asking for his release from prison. Attorney Laura Nirider spoke with CBS This Morning in a segment which aired on Wednesday. “He has spent almost half his life behind bars. We’re filing a petition for executive clemency with Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin.” Nirider and others […]

