Dassey attorneys file motion for immediate release

Brendan Dassey’s attorneys announced Friday that they have filed a motion, asking for their client to be immediately released from custody. On Thursday, a federal appeals court upheld an August 2016 decision that overturned Dassey’s conviction for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. The court gave the state of Wisconsin until 5 pm Monday to […]

Source: WRN.com

