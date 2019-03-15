Darlington Flooding Expected To Be The Worst Since 1993

Several roads in downtown Darlington are already under water. Local officials say they expected the flooding in the community of about 25-hundred people to be the worst in that part of southwestern Wisconsin since 1993. The Pecatonica River has topped the 16-foot major flood stage. This is the third time Darlington has had to deal with high water damage in the last year alone. City officials say they don’t expect the river to top the 18-point-two foot record level set 26 years ago.

Source: WRJC.com





