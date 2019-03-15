Darlington Flooding Expected To Be The Worst Since 1993
Several roads in downtown Darlington are already under water. Local officials say they expected the flooding in the community of about 25-hundred people to be the worst in that part of southwestern Wisconsin since 1993. The Pecatonica River has topped the 16-foot major flood stage. This is the third time Darlington has had to deal with high water damage in the last year alone. City officials say they don’t expect the river to top the 18-point-two foot record level set 26 years ago.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- A mountain of jiggly foam flooded a Wisconsin street and had to be cleared with a snowplow8 hours ago
- Sharing family stories, Michelle Obama thrills and inspires Milwaukee audience9 hours ago
- Wisconsin flooding: Here's what we know so far Friday9 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Approves an Upgrade to Jail Cameras9 hours ago
- Johnson, Baldwin Split Votes on Resolution Blocking Trump Emergency Declaration9 hours ago
- Darlington Flooding Expected To Be The Worst Since 19939 hours ago
- Alice in Dairyland Finalists to be Named Today14 hours ago
- Baldwin Reintroduces ‘DAIRY PRIDE’ Act to Combat Product Substitutes14 hours ago
- DNR Warns that Snowmelt, Rain Can Contaminate Wells14 hours ago
- Titans open final four in Fort Wayne18 hours ago
- Nelson released by Raiders18 hours ago
- WIAA Boys State Basketball – Day 1 results, Day 2 schedule18 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.