Danowski, Michael John Age 82 of Adams

Michael John Danowski, age 82 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home in Adams, Wisconsin after a short illness, surrounded by family.

Mike was born in Chicago on April 22 1940 to Bruno and Mary (Brendza)Danowski. On April 5th 1945 the family was blessed with the birth of a daughter, Mikes sister, Carol Ann Danowski. Mike attended Sawyer Grade school and later Tilden Tech High School in Chicago. While attending school, Mike worked at Cherry Brand Meats and graduated from Tilden Tech High School in 1958. On April 30 1960, Mike married Joan Zeglin at St. Simons Church in Chicago IL. The marriage was blessed with two sons, Michael John Jr. and John Joseph. The marriage ended in divorce in 1980. During their time in Chicago, Mike worked at Marquette Foods as a meat cutter. It is there where he met Pete Popik who turned out to be his best friend for life. After being on a waiting list for their own McDonalds franchise, another opportunity presented itself and they became the owners of a Dunkin Donuts franchise in 1969. In 1972 another new opportunity presented itself and the family moved to Adams, WI. In 1975, they opened the Good & Plenty Family Inn in Adams, and in 1978, they expanded the original business to include Good & Plenty Pizza Kitchen.

On his arrival in Adams, Mike joined the Adams Volunteer Fire Department. It is here that he developed great local friendships. On September 20th 1982, Mike married Marie T. Cooper in Nashua, Iowa at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. Mike continued working as an area representative for Cher-Make Sausage Company until his retirement in 2007.

Anyone that knew Mike, knew that cars were a big part of his life and they were one of his “happy” places to let his mind roam. Always looking at cars on the lots, in the internet, keeping up on the “newest” developments and trading in his latest car for something with the latest features.

After his retirement, he opened his own car detailing business, “Details” where he spent hours sharing his love for cars by helping others get their cars in shape and looking the best they could. He was a member of the Corvettes of the North Club owning and showing five different models during his 10 years with the club. Mike was instrumental in organizing three reunions for “The Barons”, an auto club started in the 50’s by his group of high school friends in Chicago. The group had scattered across the USA but still managed to get together and share stories of old times during these reunions.

Mike was also an avid Harley Davidson fan belonging to Bala’s Castle Rock HOG Chapter for 10 years, enjoying group rides and being the Chapter Photographer. Mike loved talking to old friends and making new ones. Sharing stories and experiences, and looking up old friends and reconnecting to share the good old times. A big part of his daily joy was the companionship of his three German Shepards over the years.

Living right next to his grandchildren, he was able to enjoy seeing them grow up firsthand and smile and laugh with (and sometimes at) them.

Mike leaves behind his immediate family as well as many dear lifelong friends and extended family:

Loving Wife: Marie (Cooper) Danowski, Adams, WI

Son: Michael Danowski Jr., Oberursel Germany

Son: John (Rita) Danowski, Adams WI

Grandson: Riley Danowski, Adams WI

Granddaughter: Kerrigan Danowski, Adams WI

Lifelong Friend: Peter Popik Sr. Fontana, WI

Lifelong Friend and Neighbor: Alice Straka, Adams, WI

Brother-in-law: John (Susan) Cooper of St. John, IN

Brother-in-law: Bob (Patti) Cooper of Campbell, KY

Brother-in-law: Charlie (Jolene) Cooper of Campbell, KY

Best Buddy: Nikko

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many good friends.

Special thanks to Crystal Wormet and SSM Health at Home Team for the wonderful care and support.

We would like to thank all family and friends who sent messages and support to Mike before his passing. We know that you will all remember him in your own way. We ask that as you think of him, smile while remembering the good times and honor him by getting your car washed and enjoying that shine that he brought into our lives.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10th at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.