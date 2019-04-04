Daniel Riemer – State Rep. Riemer right on the money with tax credit claim

The Truth-o-Meter says: True | State Rep. Riemer right on the money with tax credit claim



According to state Rep. Daniel Riemer (D-Milwaukee), a tax credit issued to manufacturer and agriculture producers is making the rich richer. "About 80 percent of that tax credit goes to claimants who are making a million dollars or more," Riemer said on a recent WISN-TV UpFront program. The Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit, which was passed by Republicans in 2011 and went into full effect in 2016, is an economic incentive given to business owners in those industries. It is aimed at encouraging them to maximize production efforts in the state, instead of elsewhere. In his budget, new Gov. Tony …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.