Dangerous Winter Storm Won’t Just Hit, Then Go Away

Local government officials are warning Wisconsin residents the storm pounding the state could hang around for a few days. Madison Mayor Paul Soglin suggests it could be the third-worst storm to hit that city since 1990. The snow emergency will last through Tuesday morning — at least. While everything is covered in snow, arctic cold will complicate the weather picture. Possible record-setting low temperatures will make it too cold to use salt to clear the streets. That means Wisconsin may be frozen for a few days.

Source: WRJC.com





