Dangerous wind chills across Wisconsin

After a midweek snowfall, it’s getting dangerously cold across Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill advisories, and the weather service in Green Bay issued a statement that these wind chills “could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.” Wind chills of 25 below to 40 below tonight! Frost […]

