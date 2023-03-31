Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South

Meteorologists are urging people to be ready for dangerous weather Friday in parts of the Midwest and South. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center warns that an outbreak of severe thunderstorms could cause hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.