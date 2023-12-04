Dane, Milwaukee counties stop making unwed fathers pay for Medicaid birth costs
The policy forces pregnant women to disclose the father’s identity or lose Medicaid coverage, causing stress that can contribute to poor birth outcomes, opponents say.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Advocates testify to make Monarch Wisconsin’s official state butterfly
by Bob Hague on December 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Advocates say a bill to designate the Monarch Wisconsin’s official state butterfly is more than just symbolic. Former state treasurer Jack Voight is leading the effort. “Really, the bill is to create more public awareness of the plight […]
Roychowdhury pleads guilty to Madison firebombing – sentencing set for February
by Bob Hague on December 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM
A man accused of firebombing the office’s of a Madison anti-abortion group will be sentenced early next year. Twenty-nine-year-old Hridindu Roychowdhury pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges of causing damage by means of fire or an […]
Bill would make it easier to prosecute catalytic converter thefts
by Bob Hague on December 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM
At the Capitol, a bill would make it easier to charge people who steal catalytic converters. Representative Nik Rettinger (R-Mukwanago) said right now, it’s challenging. “Prosecutors must undertake the burdensome task of finding a […]
JUVENILES APPREHENDED FOLLOWING READSTOWN VALDALISM
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM
MISSING PERSON FOUND SAFE Near Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM
Mile Bluff Health Fair December 21st
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM
GBB FULL Game: Mauston at Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM
Massey’s Return Powers Mauston by Necedah in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/28
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM
