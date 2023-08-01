Dane County sheriff says help your older relatives stay safe from scammers

The Dane County Sheriff’s office wants you to contact your older relatives and friends and make sure they’re aware of scams targeting them. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says crooks like to target older people who may not be tech savvy or able to fend off verbally aggressive criminals. “A typical ruse is, ‘Hey, grandma? It’s me.’ […] Source: WRN.com







