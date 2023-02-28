Dane County Republican Party's new leaders hope to boost GOP turnout in liberal bastion
Dane County Republican Party members voted Saturday to elect Brandon Maly to replace former chair Scott Grabins, who has led the county party for the last decade.
Native son Greg Borowski named editor of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM
Borowski is Milwaukee through and through, born and raised in the city where he still lives, a product of Messmer High School and Marquette University.
Algoma boy's trip to Milwaukee Brewers spring training turns him into a new fan
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM
Owen Strege and two boys from the Milwaukee area with health issues were special guests for the Milwaukee Brewers' first weekend of spring training.
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is already the most expensive in U.S. history, and there...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM
Democrats are pouring millions into liberal Janet Protasiewicz's campaign while Republicans are spending to back conservative Daniel Kelly.
Tony Evers seeks $3.8 billion for building projects, nearly half for UW campuses
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM
Big-ticket items include money for the Wisconsin History Museum, state Capitol, juvenile correctional facilities and UW campuses.
A bipartisan consensus could be growing on how to teach reading statewide
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 9:14 PM
Bipartisan cooperation could "really make a difference" in helping schools be more effective in how they teach reading, said one legislator.
Fire damages buses at Aspiro in Green Bay, causes $500,000 in damages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2023 at 7:23 PM
First responders were dispatched at around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday to find the buses on fire in a parking lot on Dousman Street.
As Lac du Flambeau road closure standoff enters month two, possible legal and legislative...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM
Legislative and legal action are being considered as road closures enter their second month on the northern Wisconsin reservation.
How Gov. Evers hopes to address 'forever chemicals,' conserve land, protect the Great...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM
Besides money to find and fix PFAS contamination, there are plans for state parks, Great Lakes erosion, conservation, farming and climate change.
