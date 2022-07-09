Dane County PFAS lawsuit moved to federal court
Chemguard, which operates a foam manufacturing plant in Marinette, and its parent company, Tyco Fire Products, had the case transferred to federal court, where it has been consolidated with hundreds of other cases.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM
The state's highest court also upheld a Waukesha County court's ruling that required absentee ballots be delivered by mail or returned personally.
Man accused of attempting to kill with spear bound over for trial in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM
Defense attorney said his client was injured during the altercation.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased again in Wisconsin, reaching levels the state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM
More than 50 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last week.
The Merrimac Ferry across the Wisconsin River is closed until further notice
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM
The ferry began experiencing a partial loss of power during crossings on Tuesday morning.
Packers Road Trip rolls out for second year to visit fans throughout Wisconsin starting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2022 at 4:02 AM
Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy will join several alumni as they make their way through western and central Wisconsin in a Packers-themed bus.
Police warn of dangers of 'facsimile firearms' after 2 incidents in Green Bay this week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2022 at 9:47 PM
"We are concerned about the risk of tragedy resulting from the use of these realistic facsimile guns," Green Bay police said in a statement.
Transmission problem caused power outages for 24,000 in Green Bay area; service restored...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2022 at 9:02 PM
Wisconsin Public Service reported that over 24,000 customers were without power in Green Bay, Hobart, Ashwaubenon and Howard.
Here's where testing has located 'forever chemicals' in fish caught in Wisconsin waters
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 8:17 PM
Here are Wisconsin water bodies that have fish advisories for high levels of PFAS.
Dawn Crim is leaving the Evers administration in the midst of delays in processing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM
Crim is stepping down from the Department of Safety and Professional Services and will be replaced by Assistant Deputy Director Dan Hereth
