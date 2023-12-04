Dane County looks to stop forcing unwed fathers to repay Medicaid birth costs from before 2020
Dane County officials are looking to stop making unwed fathers repay Medicaid for the cost of their children’s births in cases before 2020. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the county already stopped requiring the repayments from 2020 forward. It’s…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2023 at 8:48 PM
-
Potential Child Kidnapping in Vernon County Prevented
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2023 at 8:47 PM
-
Schwarz, Robert “Bob” Korene Age 83 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2023 at 7:56 PM
-
Foster, Marie Regina Age 86 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2023 at 7:54 PM
-
Kirsenlohr, Clelia Age 96 of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2023 at 7:54 PM
-
Krueger, Dorothy “Dottie” Anne Age 91 of Wauwatosa and Formerly of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2023 at 7:53 PM
-
Advocates testify to make Monarch Wisconsin’s official state butterfly
by Bob Hague on December 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Advocates say a bill to designate the Monarch Wisconsin’s official state butterfly is more than just symbolic. Former state treasurer Jack Voight is leading the effort. “Really, the bill is to create more public awareness of the plight […]
-
Roychowdhury pleads guilty to Madison firebombing – sentencing set for February
by Bob Hague on December 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM
A man accused of firebombing the office’s of a Madison anti-abortion group will be sentenced early next year. Twenty-nine-year-old Hridindu Roychowdhury pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges of causing damage by means of fire or an […]
-
Bill would make it easier to prosecute catalytic converter thefts
by Bob Hague on December 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM
At the Capitol, a bill would make it easier to charge people who steal catalytic converters. Representative Nik Rettinger (R-Mukwanago) said right now, it’s challenging. “Prosecutors must undertake the burdensome task of finding a […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.