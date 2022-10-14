Dane County judge to rule 'in short order' on absentee ballot witness address lawsuit

More than 420,000 absentee ballots have already been requested in the state, of which about 150,000 have been returned to election officials, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







