Dane County judge rules Zuckerberg elections funding was not illegal

A Dane County judge has tossed out a lawsuit which alleged that private grants used to assist with the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin constituted bribery. Judge Stephen Ehlke said that claims made against the Center for Tech and Civic Life had no basis in state law or federal law. “The bottom line is that […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.