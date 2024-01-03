Dane County judge rules on absentee ballot witness information

Rulings from a Dane County judge could mean fewer absentee ballots being rejected in Wisconsin elections. Judge Ryan Nllsestun ruled Tuesday that clerks cannot reject ballots lacking certain witness information, such as zip codes or municipalities. The rulings stem from separate lawsuits by the League of Women Voters and youth voter activist group Rise. Nilsestuen […] Source: WRN.com







