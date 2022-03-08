Dane County Judge releases hundreds of documents from elections probe to watchdog group

A Dane County Judge is releasing hundreds of pages of records from the Republican-led elections probe to a watchdog group. Judge Frank Remington laid it out plainly to Attorney James Bopp. “I cannot find a single document in this record that if released would undermine Mr. Gableman’s investigation.” Attorneys for Gableman’s office had been arguing […] Source: WRN.com







