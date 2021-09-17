Dane County judge dismisses Attorney General's lawsuit aiming to unseat embattled Natural Resources Board chair Prehn
Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn dismissed the lawsuit Friday, but said she did not condone Prehn’s actions
Green Bay charter school closes for 2 weeks because of COVID-19, affecting 65 students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 17, 2021 at 6:47 PM
Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation to be closed at least through Oct. 1. Students will stay home and be taught via Internet until school reopens
A student who tested positive for COVID-19 died. Two days later the Fort Atkinson school...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2021 at 6:28 PM
The family of Danny Rees is raising money for medical bills and other costs.
UW-Madison announces $175 million in support for a new computer, data and information...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2021 at 6:23 PM
The gifts include $125 million from alumni mega-donors John and Tashia Morgridge and $50 million from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.
New bill seeks to move Wisconsin Elections Commission to Wausau
by Raymond Neupert on September 17, 2021 at 6:18 PM
A Republican lawmaker from Green Bay is looking to move the state elections commission to Wausau. Representative David Steffen says that the days of keeping offices in Madison for the sake of being in Madison are over. “It made sense 173 […]
Bill would allow parents to opt kids out of sexual orientation curriculum
by Bob Hague on September 17, 2021 at 5:11 PM
At the Capitol on Thursday, a hearing on legislation that would allow parents to remove their K-12 students from any program “related to sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or gender expression.” State Representative Donna Rozar […]
Environmental groups worry PFAS lawsuit filed by business lobby puts Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM
Midwest Environmental Advocates attempted to intervene in the case but was denied Friday by a Waukesha County judge.
3 Charged in Juneau County in Catalytic Converter Investigation
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2021 at 4:04 PM
Henricksen, Rose M. Age 96 of Wisconsin Rapids & Formerly of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM
