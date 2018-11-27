Dane County Issues Scam Warning For Fake Deputy Calls

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a round of phone scams targeting the eastern portion of the county. Sheriff’s officials say people in the Town of Burke and Town of Sun Prairie have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, providing fake names and badge numbers. Deputies say in the call, the scammer threatened to show up at the person’s home address if they did not agree to pay money and provide a D-N-A sample for federal auditing. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the calls are bogus and is reminding people to never give personal or financial information over the phone.

