Dane County flood damage estimate hits $150 million
Dane County has suffered nearly $150 million in damage caused by flooding that began Aug. 17.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Heavy rains lead to high water, flooded basements across much of Wisconsin2 hours ago
- Valentines with Bible verses at heart of free speech lawsuit student filed against Northea...2 hours ago
- Truck driver killed on I-39 near Rothschild while helping fix flat tire2 hours ago
- Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value3 hours ago
- Police detain man who crashed truck into Dallas TV station4 hours ago
- Smoky Fire Forces Evacuation Of Hospital Patients5 hours ago
- Meteorologists Explain All The Rain5 hours ago
- Eau Claire Police Identify Suspect In Woman’s Beating5 hours ago
- GARDEN GOODIES: Apple sauce5 hours ago
- Ebert Appointed to DFW District 10 Seat7 hours ago
- Severe Weather Wreaks Havoc on Wisconsin Crops7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Students Earn National Dairy Shrine Scholarships7 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.