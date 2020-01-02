Dane County DA Says Office Will Focus On Hate Crimes In 2020

The Dane County district attorney says his office will focus on hate crime prosecution in 2020. Ismael Ozanne says he is forming a special team to treat crimes motivated by bias with what he calls “the utmost level of seriousness.” Ozanne didn’t specify how many hate crimes his office has handled so far – or, how many he expects to handle with the new approach.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.