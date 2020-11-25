Dane County Board of Canvassers upholds ‘Democracy in the Park’ ballots

The Dane County Board of Canvassers has rejected a request from the Trump campaign to throw out more than 17,000 absentee ballots from Madison. Those ballots were turned in to poll workers who fanned out to more than 200 city parks on two consecutive weekends this fall. The “Democracy in the Park” effort aimed to […]

Source: WRN.com







