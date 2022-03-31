Dane Co. Judge finds Speaker Vos in contempt over records requests

A Dane County judge has found Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in contempt for continually failing to turn over records. Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn says that Speaker Vos has deliberately withheld emails and texts from watchdog group American Oversight. That group is looking for records from the ongoing Republican elections probe. Vos now has 14 days to […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.